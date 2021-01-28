SODUS — Early in 2020, Reliant Credit Union began a company-wide initiative with a goal of reaching the $1 million mark in member savings on auto loan interest by the end of the year.
Within the first four months, Reliant had saved members over $337,000. The savings continued all year, and, by Dec. 31, the amount Reliant saved members in auto loan interest had reached $1,224,650.
Reliant assisted 657 members in refinancing their high-rate auto loans with low-rate Reliant loans in 2020. Together, those members saved an average of $1,864 in interest over the life of their auto loans.
“Many people enter into auto loans with other lenders looking more at what their monthly payments will be, and not as much at their interest rates,” Reliant’s chief financial officer, Brian Benedict, said in a press release. “At Reliant our staff is trained to look for opportunities like these where we can save our members money. This has proven to be favorable for many members — our average savings is close to $1,900 in interest per member. We’re always looking for ways to help our members that make a difference and let them know that we are here to help them achieve their best financial lives.”