SODUS — Reliant Credit Union has been awarded four Diamond Awards by the CUNA Marketing & Business Development Council, a national network comprised of more than 1,200 credit union marketing and business development professionals. Awards are given in more than 35 categories ranging from advertising to community events and beyond.
The awards recognize Reliant’s brand refresh and website redesign, and also honor the credit union’s 50-year legacy.
“Our marketing team strives to provide exceptional communication and service to our members using a variety of channels,” said Chief Brand Officer Amy Calabrese. “2020 brought its share of challenges, and also plenty of opportunity for our team to tell the story of who Reliant is and how committed we are to helping our members, no matter the situation. I am extremely proud of our talented team for being recognized by our peers in the credit union industry for their hard work and excellence.”
“The Diamond Awards competition is the most prestigious competition for excellence in marketing and business development in the credit union industry,” said Amy McGraw, Diamond Awards chair and VP marketing/chief experience officer at Tropical Financial CU. “Credit unions that receive these awards should be extremely proud of their accomplishments and know that their work represents the very best examples of creativity, innovation, relevance and execution.”