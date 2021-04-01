SODUS — Reliant Credit Union has been awarded a Top Workplaces honor by the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle for the fourth year in a row. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“We are proud of our culture of accountability, respect and teamwork, and are so grateful to our employees for embracing our culture, and working together to provide caring and compassionate service to our members,” said Pamela Heald, President and CEO of Reliant. “What matters most as a Top Workplace is when our employees enjoy what they do and are engaged in our mission.”

Reliant Credit Union, which began locally in 1970, is a $550 million credit union serving more than 40,000 members. Eligibility is available to all who live, work, worship, attend school, or volunteer in Monroe, Ontario, and Wayne counties. Reliant currently has branches in Brockport, Canandaigua, Geneva, Henrietta, Irondequoit, Macedon, Newark, Sodus, and Webster. A full-service financial institution, Reliant offers a complete range of financial products and services, including mortgages. For information regarding membership or employment, contact the credit union at (800) 724-9282 or visit reliantcu.com.

