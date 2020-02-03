PENN YAN — The wine and grape industry is big business in New York, a trade group said last week.
The New York Wine & Grape Foundation released the results of a 2019 economic impact study of the state’s wine and grape industry, funded by the foundation, to provide an estimated impact of wineries, growers, distributors, sellers and others in the business.
It determined that the state wine and grape industry generated 71,950 jobs, $2.8 billion in wages and had $6.7 billion in direct economic impact in New York.
“We fund studies like the Economic Impact Study to better inform our members and the wine and grape industry at large in the state of New York,” said Sam Filler, executive director of the foundation. “We’re continuously proud of the incredible and growing contributions our industry brings to both the state and the U.S. and we’re looking forward to the years of boldly growing in the future.”
The report — conducted by John Dunham & Associates — defines the wine and grape industries as wine and grape juice manufacturing; wine and grape juice retailing; wine and grape wholesaling; wine grape growing; juice grape growing; tourism; wine research and education and wine-related associations in the state.
The foundation said New York’s wineries and vineyards attract visitors from across the state and the nation, creating business for the wineries and vineyards. These visitors also spend millions on lodging, food, transportation and other retail purchases.
John Dunham & Associates estimates that about 1.4 million people made over 4.7 million visits to New York’s wineries and vineyards, including, of course, the Finger Lakes, the heart of the state’s winemaking industry.
The study said that in addition to spending in the wineries and vineyards on wine, food and events, the visitors spent an estimated $1.3 billion in other parts of the state economy.
According to the study, these visitors directly generate about 25,750 jobs and $825.72 million in wages and contribute $1.8 billion in economic activity to the state.
Additionally, said the New York Wine and Grape Foundation, the business taxes paid by firms and their employees provide nearly $1.07 billion to the federal government and $1.1 billion to state and local governments. Consumption taxes generate an estimated $59 million in federal tax revenues and $179 million in state and local tax revenues, said the foundation. These consumption taxes include excise taxes and state sales taxes.
The full report can be found online at newyorkwines.org/for-media/articles-stats.