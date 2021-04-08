GENEVA — Tonight is the night to see the makeover of Cosentino’s Ristorante on “Restaurant: Impossible.”
The Food Network show, which is hosted by Robert Irvine, helps restaurants all over the country undergo a transformation that takes two days. The network foots the $10,000 cost associated with the makeover.
Irvine and the Food Network crew showed up at the Geneva business a few months ago to assist the husband-wife ownership tandem of Bill and Nancy Cosentino.
See the results of Cosentino Ristorante’s makeover on the Food Network tonight, beginning at 9 p.m. It marks the eighth episode of “Restaurant: Impossible's" 17th season.