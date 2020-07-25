Owners of Finger Lakes region restaurants and beverage businesses breathed a sigh of relief in June. That’s when, after a nearly three-month shutdown caused by the coronavirus, they were allowed to open their doors under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Phase Three reopening plan.
However, the reopening hasn’t come without drawing the governor’s concern — everything from restaurants not following proper social distancing and masking requirements to exceeding capacity limitations of 50 percent.
Cuomo’s ire largely has been centered on New York City, where some restaurants used their outdoor seating to allow large groups of people without masks to party without social distancing. There have been some instances in the Finger Lakes Region as well since Phase Three began.
With his concerns continuing, Cuomo issued a new executive order last week stating that patrons buying drinks must also purchase food.
To comply, some establishments decided that items such as potato chips and pretzels would suffice as “food.” Cuomo disagreed, and this past week, the state Liquor Authority clarified that patrons cannot purchase alcoholic beverages without ordering something more substantial than a salty snack.
Popcorn, peanuts, potato chips and the like don’t qualify as food for restaurants, the Liquor Authority said. Foods that are acceptable include sandwiches and soups and “other foods,” such as salads, wings or hotdogs.
To illustrate how fluid the issue is, Cuomo said Thursday that chicken wings didn’t fly when it came to a substantial food item. The state later announced that yes, indeed, wings are mentioned in the Liquor Authority’s directive as an acceptable offering.
Cuomo is emphasizing that the boisterous belly-up-to-the-bar activity that is so much a part of the culture cannot happen at this point because such close congregating will lead to more coronavirus cases in a state that, relatively speaking, has tamed its spread.
However, even with the new guidance posted on the state Liquor Authority’s website, restaurant owners believe there are aspects of the guidelines that are murky, and they hope they don’t find themselves in the crosshairs of the state Liquor Authority or local health departments.
Cuomo announced a ramped-up enforcement effort this week utilizing personnel from a number of state agencies. They will be inspecting restaurants and other establishments with alcohol licenses to ensure they are complying with executive orders. If they’re not, they could potentially lose their valuable liquor licenses.
“You know what they call a restaurant without a liquor license? A diner,” said Pete Mitchell, owner of the Parker’s Grille chain and other establishments in Geneva and the Finger Lakes.
Mitchell doesn’t condemn Cuomo’s actions to hold down COVID-19 cases here while other parts of the country are spiraling out of control.
“I know he’s flying by the seat of his pants,” he said. “Whatever he’s doing is working.”
Still, Mitchell said, there’s much with the directives coming from Albany that could be left to interpretation.
For instance, he said, what if a patron wants a drink and a menu but ultimately never orders anything?
“Does that mean I can’t serve him?” he asked. “We’re just guessing (on some issues).”
He said in a restaurant he was recently dining in, a bartender turned down drink orders for a party because their table was not ready.
“That establishment viewed it more stringently,” he said.
Mitchell is allowing parties of no more than 10 to be seated at his bars, so long as they order food, but those group sizes are rare.
He has found a unique way to keep more bar stools available while adhering to coronavirus safety requirements.
Mitchell has Plexiglass dividers to separate individuals or parties, and Empire State Development, which sets most of the COVID-19 protection guidelines for businesses, gave its approval, he said.
Challenges varyNot all establishments have found the rules difficult to follow, and for one, Bella’s Sicilian Ristorante in Geneva, its business model is what makes it easier.
Bella’s co-owner Dick Austin said the new rules are not an issue for the Seneca Street establishment.
“These edicts from the governor have not had an effect on us one bit,” he said. “We just don’t have people coming in just to drink. It’s not affected us in one instance.”
Yes, the restaurant has lost some tables because of the need to space them six feet apart and reduce capacity, but beyond that, it’s business as usual, he said.
“We’re rule followers, not rule makers,” he said. “I can spend my time looking to make money (under the current circumstances) or spend my time trying to weasel my way around it.”
He said it’s not worth the risk of losing his liquor license and the restaurant’s good name.
How about wineries?At the region’s numerous wineries, the directives regarding food and drink have not been much of an issue, said Erica Paolicelli, partner at Three Brothers Wineries and Estates and War Horse Brewing Co. and president of the New York Wine Industry Association.
For most tasting rooms, Paolicelli said wineries just have to provide crackers with their flights and glasses, which is something they have always done for palate cleansing.
The only exception is if a winery has an attached tavern or restaurant.
“It depends on their license,” she said.
Dave Peterson, co-owner of both Swedish Hill and Goose Watch wineries on Cayuga Lake and Penguin Bay on Seneca, is going beyond crackers by serving chocolate with their wine flights or glasses.
“Once the customers found out that we were offering chocolate with the wine, many people were actually pleased about the experience,” he said. “The major negative comments regarded that many people were going to multiple wineries and that they didn’t really want to have to get a food item at each stop. The other comment was that a lot of wineries were doing crackers and they were relieved that it was something different.
“With all the wineries having to act on this mandate so quickly, there was no opportunity to coordinate with any other wineries to ensure a diversity of offerings.”
Scott Osborn, owner of Fox Run Vineyards in Benton, Yates County, said “95 percent of the time when people come in they usually buy food.” He added that wineries don’t need a kitchen to provide cheese and other munchies — just refrigeration.
“This change is not a big deal, as opposed to bars and restaurants,” Paolicelli said.
“For us, the transition was easy to do,” added Osborn.
What has changed, said Osborn, is how tastings are done.
“We’ve had to rethink how we do things,” he said.
Rolling with it“We’re rolling with the punches, and all of this is changing the way we do business,” said Paolicelli.
Osborn and Paolicelli said tasting room visitors must be seated, and for now, the large wine tours are gone.
Osborn said he agrees with what the state is doing, saying this is no time to have large groups mingling together and possibly spreading the virus.
“The stuff we’ve been asked to do, in my opinion, is the right thing to do,” he said. “All of our customers come in and wear a mask (until seated), and they’re reminded. We haven’t had any issues at all.”
Added Peterson: “In some ways, I think the mandates have forced wineries to get more creative, and the feedback that we have been getting is that we have created a better experience for our visitors. We no longer take larger groups, so the setting is quieter, more relaxed and more intimate. Many of the changes likely will be longer-term changes even when the mandates are lifted.”
Mixing in entertainmentIn another business segment, Muranda Cheese in Fayette is abiding by the new directives, and it’s working well for its tastings and weekend entertainment in its big barn, where live music can be enjoyed on the weekends, said Blane Murray, a son of Muranda founders, Tom and Nancy Murray.
“You have to have food when you buy a drink,” he said. For example, he said, last Sunday they offered a charcuterie board featuring their artisan cheeses as the main attraction.
“It’s big enough for four to six people,” he said in explaining that it abides by the state directive that the food offering be substantial.
Coming with the cheese and meat board are four drink tickets that allow the party to purchase drinks and abide by Liquor Authority guidelines, Murray said.
The changing directives are frustrating, though, he admitted.
“It’s confusing for us, it’s confusing for the consumer,” he said.
Murray said Muranda’s huge barn works well for musical entertainment because it’s ideal for keeping distance between groups.
“We also have a no-mask, no-serve police,” he noted.
Still, the capacity limitations and other directives are making it difficult to make money in an industry that was able to do only limited business for about two months during the peak of the state shutdown.
“We’re down 50 to 60 percent in sales,” said Murray, noting that Muranda normally would be hosting big weddings and other gatherings right now. “We’re never going to get that back.”
Still a challengeOsborn said it’s “all challenging” when it comes to Fox Run’s ability to turn a profit in the middle of a pandemic, which he guesses might be an issue well into 2021.
Paolicelli agreed that this is a challenging time for restaurants, wineries and craft beverage producers, but it’s still better than the alternative: Having the establishments closed.
“We’re at 50 percent capacity,” Paolicelli said of the sprawling Three Brothers property in Fayette. “It’s a lot less people than we normally would have this time of the year. We’re just happy to be open again.”
And Bella’s Austin agreed that between limited capacity and a dearth of tourists, this is a difficult juncture for the food and beverage business.
“It’s tough,” he said.