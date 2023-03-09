PHELPS — Mason’s Barber Shop, which was established in 1905, will host a ribbon-cutting event at its new, second location on Saturday.
The festivities are slated for 4-6 p.m. at the barber shop’s new spot at 99 Main St.
Refreshments will be provided. There will be a gift-certificate raffle, although anyone buying tickets must be present to win.
Lindsay Richards, president of the Phelps Chamber of Commerce, announced that Mason’s had made the decision earlier this year to open a second location in this Ontario County village.
Masons Barbershop of Newark has provided high quality haircuts and hot lather shaves since 1905. Owner Luis Rivera said he takes tremendous pride in his work and perpetuating the fine air of classic barbering with a modern twist.
He said his shop’s strength and differentiation is manifest in the details: How intently he and his staff listen to what the customer wants, how well the hair is tapered, how straight the neckline is, how even the sideburns are.
“Our unparalleled team of expert barbers has personal pride riding on each haircut and hot lather shave,” he said on this website. “We have a full staff of well trained and educated barbers. We like to have fun, but we take our work seriously.
“You can’t find a finer haircut,” Rivera said. “We would love the opportunity to be your local barber of choice.”
For more information about the barber shop, visit https://masonsbarbershop.com/.