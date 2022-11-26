NEWARK — Runaway Blue Brewing Co. has opened its doors in downtown, marking Wayne County’s second brewery.
The brewery, at 100 S. Main St., is owned by Newark natives Brian and Maria Bremer.
Brian cut his teeth in brewing at Young Lion Brewing Co. on Lakeshore Drive in Canandaigua, where he most recently served as assistant brewmaster.
Runaway Blue, which opened Nov. 12, pays homage to their dog, Coley, a blue heeler mix who loves to run.
“Everything is going well so far, and the community has been very supportive,” said Brian. “We have been very busy our first couple weekends, and we hope that continues.”
The brewery is open Fridays from 2-9 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 9 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.
Runaway Blue currently has nine beverages on tap, Brian said.
“Two that we have featured right now are our Bluest Sky IPA and Rose Parade Seltzer,” he said. “The Bluest Sky IPA is a soft, hazy IPA with intense notes of citrus, peach and white grape. Rose Parade is a tribute to Newark’s historic rose gardens. It is made with rose and prickly pear. It has notes of bubblegum with floral undertones.”
For those looking for something to munch on while enjoying local brews and other beverages, Runaway Blue serves fresh pretzels baked by Fluffing Feathers at Vanilla Bean Bakery in Phelps, said Brian. “We also have some different snack mixes available.”
The 1,500-square-foot space is split between the brewery and tasting room.
The building’s owner, Don Lasher of Capstone Real Estate, is proposing to build an outdoor beer garden connected to the brewery. They are hoping to receive nearly $86,000 in state Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds from the village’s $10 million award. The total project cost is estimated at $214,000.
The DRI committee recommended the $86,000 funding, but the village is awaiting a determination from the state on how the nearly $10 million will be allocated.
“We’ll have a smaller version (of the beer garden) if we can’t get the DRI (funding),” Brian told the Finger Lakes Times earlier this year.