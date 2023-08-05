GENEVA — Kevin Dombrowski knows a lot of diners don’t want to wait for more than two hours to get a table at The Rusty Pig, his wildly popular but cramped barbecue joint at 34 Linden St.
“I want everyone to taste my food,” said Dombrowski. “It’s been unobtainable for some. That’s what I got into the business to do. It’s to share my food.”
Dombrowski, who also owns Hog Wallow Tavern at the corner Linden and Castle streets and Heavy Kevi’s Catering on Castle, is working to expand the number of people able to dig into his smoked brisket, ribs, chicken and other offerings.
He’s moving The Rusty Pig to 60 Seneca St. the former home of F.L.X. Fry Bird and before that, Finger Lakes Gifts & Lounge.
Renovations of the former Fry Bird location, which closed well over a year ago, will begin soon, said Dombrowski. He hopes to be open by January but is in no hurry.
“I just got my keys yesterday,” he said while standing behind the bar of the Rusty Pig, where the aroma of smoking meat wafted through the cozy confines. The restaurant recently celebrated its fourth year.
“I love that space,” he said. “We need to get bigger.”
He’ll be able to accommodate up to 110 diners in the new space, compared to 49 at the Rusty Pig — and that’s a tight squeeze, Dombrowski added. During the warmer months, he can serve even more with outdoor tables during Live on Linden on Friday and Saturday nights when the street is closed to cars, along with sidewalk space on Seneca. That could give the Rusty Pig another 60-80 seats, he estimated. He’ll also be able to take reservations for groups as small as two. Right now it’s only large parties.
He loves the corner space and the municipal parking lot across Seneca Street, which is already home to four other popular restaurants and a pizza shop.
“We’re just trying to expand the footprint of what’s awesome,” he said. “We’re all about moving Geneva forward.”
Dombrowski said he’s been bugging building owners Dave Linger and Wendy Marsh about the vacant Fry Bird space.
Linger said Dombrowski is the perfect choice to take over a location that is close to his heart.
“I have fond memories from my years with the FLounge,” Linger said.
“He’s a good, hard-working guy and deserves all the success he’s had,” adding that Dombrowski started out as a chef at Eddy O’Brien’s on Seneca Street.
Linger said the corner building at Seneca and Linden “is the best spot in Geneva. You can’t get a better location.”
Dombrowski agrees, but also noted he’s not giving up the Linden Street spot where he made his name. He plans to use it for private events. He’s still working on a name.