ONTARIO — Sarah’s Country Barn will host a Fall Fest Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Ontario Fireman’s Exempt Field, 1840 State Route 104, with the energy of local creators and makers from upstate New York.
Artisans will display their handcrafted goods, ranging from ceramic dishware to wooden decor and pastries. The entry fee is $1 and children aged 5 and under are free. Admission proceeds from the event will benefit the Wayne Central Education Foundation.
There will be musical ambiance curated by Doze Guyz Entertainment.
Owner and founder of Sarah’s Country Barn, Sarah Feidner, expressed her excitement, saying, “I am beyond thrilled to host Sarah’s Country Barn’s first-ever Fall Fest. This is the perfect opportunity for creators to network and sell to eager shoppers, and I can’t wait to see everyone there.”
Participating vendors include Trick of the Light Photography, Home Meadow Floral, S.A. Designs, Twigloo Farms, and many more. Those looking to be a vendor can apply online at https://www.sarahs-country-barn.com/fall-fest-2023.