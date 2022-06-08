SENECA FALLS — When Paige Montgomery launched her ice cream truck business in 2018 as a newly minted high school graduate, she had no clear sense how her fledgling Sprinkle Starship would fare.
And, the video-creating social media app TikTok had not yet been born.
Yet here she is, five summers later, scooping ice cream as fast as she can and, in her free moments, making videos for her 120,000-plus TikTok followers.
“I literally had no idea what I was doing and I had no idea what to expect,” said Montgomery, who admits to having grown up “a lot” since first launching the Sprinkle Starship into the business-sphere. Now she knows where the youngsters live and the best days and times to cue up those ice cream truck tunes and hit the road.
“It’s been going really good,” she said recently, showing off her truck that has become more colorful with each passing year.
That may be an understatement.
What started as a daydream during class has morphed into a real-life business that Montgomery is eyeing to expand.
She still uses the same truck she and her father, Geoff, converted into a mobile ice cream stand with running water, a sink, and electricity. She’d like to add a second truck, an employee, and perhaps someday even make her own ice cream.
“I’m always booked, and I always want to be able to drive around too,” she said.
Montgomery fields 10-15 inquiries a day for private events such as birthday parties or employee appreciation days, and also tries to hit public happenings like the recent Purple Heart parade in Waterloo or a high school lacrosse game. Mynderse Academy, her alma mater, has been a staunch supporter, hiring the Sprinkle Starship for things like yearbook day and even a prom.
Montgomery, who graduated from Finger Lakes Community College in December 2020 with degrees in business and art, posts her whereabouts on Facebook and Instagram and encourages people to comment there if they have a hankering for ice cream.
“I try and book up every single day, and afterwards I drive around that area,” she said, adding she takes the Sprinkle Starship to Seneca, Ontario, Wayne and Yates county locales from April through October. “I try to explore new territory and stuff, and if there’s not an ice cream truck, I’ll go there. Everybody likes ice cream.”
Montgomery still uses Perry’s ice cream and serves about eight or nine flavors, in addition to selling pre-packaged treats like Popsicles and the ever-popular Sponge Bob ice cream bars. She makes banana splits and milkshakes (“if I go to a car show that’s all I sell”) and offers “mug shot” sundaes for $10, served in Sprinkle Starship logo mugs that buyers keep and can fill with coffee the next morning.
The desire to make her own ice cream can perhaps be traced to both her marketing and creative prowess — “to learn another part of it, name my own flavors, and make my truck a little more unique,” she said. “I also think it would just be fun.”
Montgomery’s truck is her canvas, and it has become increasingly colorful since she first took to the streets five years ago. The tires are now painted rainbow, and stuffed animals and ice cream tchotchkes fill the nooks and crannies inside, where thank-you notes are hung and some “autographs” from her youngest customers can be found on the truck’s walls. She’s planning a mural for the truck’s back end.
That creative bent has fostered Montgomery’s production of merchandise. In addition to mugs, she makes stickers and tie-dyed T-shirts and sweatshirts. And, she is launching a website to facilitate the ever-burgeoning number of orders. She has sold her shirts to customers across the U.S. and around the world, including Ukraine (“which is crazy,” she said).
Although Montgomery said old-fashioned word of mouth has helped her business grow, she’s clearly a young entrepreneur who uses several social media platforms, as well as accepting Venmo and PayPal for payment. Customers also learn of her products on social media, which brings us back to TikTok.
Montgomery posted her first video on that platform on July 24, 2020, during the height of the pandemic. The very short clip, which she said went viral immediately, now has more than 1.7 million views.
In it, Montgomery gives people a quick glimpse of what she does as she twirls her hair and takes them inside the Sprinkle Starship, saying in a sing-song voice: “I own my own ice cream truck. It is rainbow. I make lots of tie-dyes. I sell lots of cream. And I make people happy.”
She attributes the video’s success to the novelty of a self-made young woman owning and running an ice cream truck business, but perhaps the message of making people happy resonates too.
For Montgomery, she is still happy doing what she does. Running the Sprinkle Starship has become such an integral part of who she is, she even has an ice cream cone tattoo to prove it.
“Some days I overbook myself and then it becomes a little less fun, but, for the most part, I really enjoy it,” she said. “My favorite part is when little kids tell me they want to be me when I drive up. I can’t believe that.”