GENEVA — The search for a new Geneva Business Improvement District director has begun.
Current Executive Director Mark Palmieri is retiring this spring after leading the organization since October 2017.
“It’s with mixed emotions, but I’m excited,” said Palmieri, who turns 65 later this year. “There’s the realization that I’m getting older and there are other things I want to do, and I really accomplished (with BID) what I set out to accomplish.”
Dave Linger, president of the BID’s Board of Directors, said Palmieri served the organization well, noting he has “strong leadership skills” and is a “self-starter.” Linger said Palmieri has an ease with people that allowed him to work with the all-volunteer BID board, the downtown property owners, and BID’s partner organizations, including the city.
He noted that the executive director is responsible for oversight of the downtown business district’s year-round beautification activities, as well as leading agency efforts to recruit and retain businesses in downtown Geneva. Linger said the city is more than holding its own, even in the age of Amazon.
Linger pointed to some of Palmieri’s accomplishments, which include upgrading BID equipment and enhancing downtown business promotion.
Palmieri pointed to those things as well, saying that for years BID took on hand-me-down equipment from the city because of the agency’s limited funds. He said he was able to generate additional BID money when he determined that some property owners in the assessment district — there are 142 overall — were not paying the additional taxes established to help fund BID.
He said he also is proud to bring back BID’s merchant association as part of an effort to bolster downtown business promotion and retention and further engage merchants in the organization. BID’s biggest event is the annual Cruisin’ Night and Block Party each July.
Palmieri pointed to a “more diverse and engaged” board of directors and improved relationships with partners that include the city, the Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce, and Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
Linger said the board has launched the search for new BID director. Linger cited necessary attributes as “strong leadership and interpersonal and collaboration skills” and the ability to work with property and business owners, BID board members, and City Hall.
Linger said the BID Board “is willing to consider applicants with varied experiences and backgrounds, although educational achievement and employment history will also be considered.”
To apply, candidates should submit a résumé and cover letter to info@genevanybid.com. BID said the salary is dependent upon experience and qualifications.
The BID Office is at One Franklin Square building, Suite 211. The organization said it will provide potential candidates a job description upon request.
Linger and Palmieri said they are confident that regardless of whether a successor is found before Palmieri leaves, BID is in good hands. BID Coordinator Patti Ely has led the agency in the past and is capable of handling things until a new director comes aboard, Linger and Palmieri said.