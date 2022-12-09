WATERLOO — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York was dining with French President Emmanual Macron at a White House state dinner last week. The next day he was discussing the New York wine industry at a place that supplies wine bottles and other beverage containers for the Finger Lakes and beyond.
Schumer met with Waterloo Container officials, including company president Bill Lutz and WineAmerica President Jim Trezise, Vice Chair Scott Osborn of Fox Run Vineyards, and board member Erica Paolicelli of Three Brothers Wineries & Estates.
Along with a tour of Waterloo Container, the group discussed WineAmerica’s National Economic Impact Study of the Wine Industry, along with two legislative priorities.
“We are so fortunate to have Chuck Schumer as our senator and the majority leader, because he truly does represent the people of New York state,” Lutz said. “His long and continued support of the wine industry has meant that we have been able to thrive. As the wine industry grows, we can employ more people who in turn will support our local community. It’s an upward economic spiral, but the challenges we face on several fronts locally and state-wide are real and we appreciate the Senators interest and intent to help us solve those issues to ultimately drive tourism here and boost the industry’s growth.”
Trezise presented Schumer with an infographic on the wine industry’s impact in the state — a total of $14.9 billion, with 470 wineries, 92,371 jobs, $5.6 billion in wages, 5.6 million tourist visits, $1.9 billion in tourist expenditures and nearly $1.6 billion in total taxes. Trezise said the wine industry’s total economic impact on the national level is $276 billion, 25% above the $220 billion in 2017, based on two studies commissioned by WineAmerica and conducted by John Dunham & Associates, a prominent economic research firm focused on public policy.
One of the legislative priorities, the USPS Shipping Equity Act, would allow the postal service to ship wine, beer and spirits directly to consumers, which FedEx and UPS have been doing for years. They are also pushing for federal funding for the National Agricultural Statistics Service of USDA to conduct a national vineyard survey that they said “would fill a huge information gap” in assessing the true economic impact of the American grape and wine industry.
Participants came away from the meeting encouraged.
“This was a great step in showcasing the issues and hurdles that the wine industry faces in New York, and with the Senate majority leader’s help both at a local and federal level, we can hope for the best and see a bright horizon on the growing wine industry in New York,” Lutz said.
“Sen. Schumer has been to my winery several times, and he always checks in on how we’re doing and how he can help,” Osborn said. “He listens, he cares, and he acts.”
Schumer said he is an “ardent supporter” of the New York wine industry.
“New York’s wine industry is an economic powerhouse, and I’ve been proud to secure critical advances to grow this industry to new heights,” the senator said.
He noted that he secured funding to build the new USDA Grape Genetics Research Unit lab in Geneva and making the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act permanent among his accomplishments.
“It was a pleasure to visit with industry leaders at Waterloo Container to discuss firsthand the fruits of our labors to further cement New York’s role as a worldwide leader in wine production,” he said.