CANANDAIGUA — State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, visited Select Fabricators in Canandaigua recently to present the company CEO Tim Ansaldi and President Andrew Pluta with a New York State Senate Empire Award.
The award was given in recognition of their contributions to the community during the pandemic. Select Fabricators is a manufacturer of RF-shielded enclosures for technology companies, government agencies, and the military. Last spring, the company shifted its operations to produce medical face masks for local hospitals.
“Select Fabricators used their expertise and innovation to help area hospitals and frontline workers respond to the pandemic,” said Senator Helming. “I thank Andrew and Tim for their company’s leadership and contributions, and for their continued investment in the local economy and community.”