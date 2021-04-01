SENECA FALLS — The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce and Hampton Inn Seneca Falls have recognized 5&20 Wine & Spirits of Seneca Falls as its March Business of the Month.
Founded by D Patel of Seneca County in October 2019, 5&20 Wine & Spirits at 2100 Routes 5&20 celebrated its first anniversary recently.
The entrepreneurial spirit runs in the family, as D’s father also owns and operates businesses in Seneca County.
“It’s nice to see a legacy like that,” Megan Slater, membership development manager at the Chamber, “and we are thrilled to acknowledge the team at 5&20 Wine & Spirits for their accomplishments.”
5&20 Wine and Spirits provides a wide selection of wine and spirits at competitive prices, with a shopping experience that’s convenient and friendly. Plus, it has a drive-thru window.
Two bourbon whiskey varieties — George Dickel and Heaven’s Door — were made especially for 5&20 Wine & Spirits and are found there only. A selection of local products is available too.
Besides offering extended hours to better serve customers, 5&20 Wine & Spirits offers discounts to first responders and senior citizens on Mondays.
5&20 Wine & Spirits is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sundays. Find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/520liquorwine.