The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce named 5&20 Wine & Spirits in Seneca Falls as its March Business of the Month.

SENECA FALLS — The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce and Hampton Inn Seneca Falls have recognized 5&20 Wine & Spirits of Seneca Falls as its March Business of the Month.

Founded by D Patel of Seneca County in October 2019, 5&20 Wine & Spirits at 2100 Routes 5&20 celebrated its first anniversary recently.

The entrepreneurial spirit runs in the family, as D’s father also owns and operates businesses in Seneca County.

“It’s nice to see a legacy like that,” Megan Slater, membership development manager at the Chamber, “and we are thrilled to acknowledge the team at 5&20 Wine & Spirits for their accomplishments.”

5&20 Wine and Spirits provides a wide selection of wine and spirits at competitive prices, with a shopping experience that’s convenient and friendly. Plus, it has a drive-thru window.

Two bourbon whiskey varieties — George Dickel and Heaven’s Door — were made especially for 5&20 Wine & Spirits and are found there only. A selection of local products is available too.

Besides offering extended hours to better serve customers, 5&20 Wine & Spirits offers discounts to first responders and senior citizens on Mondays.

5&20 Wine & Spirits is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sundays. Find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/520liquorwine.

The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month Program is sponsored by the Hampton Inn – Seneca Falls. Recipients are chosen on a monthly basis by the Chamber’s membership community to recognize organizational excellence and/or significant accomplishments in their field. For more information about the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce or to inquire about membership in one of the region’s leading professional organizations, please call (315) 568-2906 or visit www.senecachamber.org.

