FAYETTE — On Jan. 19, the Seneca County Chamber held its 54th Annual Meeting & Community Awards dinner — “A Tribute to the Shining Stars of the Seneca County Chamber.”
The “Community Improvement Project” Award, sponsored by the MRB Group, was presented to the United Way of Seneca County for its efforts in the oversight of the many important and lifesaving coalitions in Seneca County.
The agency has coalitions that deal with substance abuse, suicide prevention and youth empowerment. In 2022, United Way created a collaborative initiative from the three focus areas called “Coalitions United.” It is credited with helping increase the overall membership to more than 100 groups and individuals that represent new community sectors — schools, private businesses, youth groups, media, fraternal and civic organizations.
As a result, there were four educational campaigns, nearly a dozen community events, three community-wide programs, several trainings and informational sessions.
Executive Director Rhonda Jasper accepted the award.
The “Business Person of the Year” Award, sponsored by Legacy Agency of the Finger Lakes, was presented to Casey Galloway of Cafe 19 for her impact on her community of Seneca Falls.
Galloway, a chef, has owned and operated Cafe 19 for the past 10 years “with passion, leadership and instincts that have served as a model for current and future entrepreneurs,” according to the Chamber.
The cafe is named for the 19th Amendment and honors the matriarchs of the Women’s Rights Movement. The eatery was created to compliment the new headquarters of Generations Bank on Bayard Street. She has recently opened a satellite at the Northeast College of Health Sciences. A new restaurant is in the works for later this year as well.
Galloway’s commitment to the community extends to her charitable giving. She supports Seneca Falls Little League, Habitat for Humanity, Seneca Falls Rotary, Phoebe’s K-9 Resort, Pathway Home and Seneca Housing.
The “Business of the Year” Award, sponsored by Next Era Energy Resources, was presented to del Lago Resort & Casino for its contributions to Seneca County’s local economy and tourism, its support to both community-focused and charitable causes, and for their significant accomplishments in 2022 as “North America’s Best Casino.”
The Chamber called del Largo’s contributions and accomplishments “significant.” It is a huge employment source for local people, offering stable careers. Tax revenue from the casino enterprise goes to eight different municipal entities, including Seneca and Wayne counties and the Town of Tyre.
The casino also provides support to community-focused and charitable causes including donation drives for those in need, supporting local fundraisers and volunteering for many local organizations. Each quarter, it invites patrons to donate their winnings in a “Cash-In” program that benefits a different local charity.
Also at the dinner, outgoing Chamber Chairman Lance Young was honored for his service as well as outgoing board members Lisa Fitzgerald and Ed Boudreau. The new chair for the Chamber for 2023 is Sue Cirencione. New board members Melissa Nesbitt and Steve Zielinski were voted in for the 2023 Chamber Year.
For more information on the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce, go to www.discoverseneca.com/seneca-chamber/ or call (315) 568-2906.