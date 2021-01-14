WATERLOO — The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce will hold a free Business After Hours event for members, complete with an interactive tasting experience.
The virtual event begins at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 20.
Boundary Breaks owner Bruce Murray will talk about the regional wine industry and lead a virtual tasting and food-pairing lesson. Your choice of a bottle of red or white wine will be sent to your home, along with a selection of Muranda Cheese and Schrader Farm Meat.
Space is limited and an RSVP is required. Participants who stay until the end will be eligible for a door prize.
Register at https://bit.ly/2Xwuk9M. Login information for Zoom will be provided in the confirmation email sent following registration.
The sign-up deadline is Jan. 17.
For more information, call (315) 568-2906.