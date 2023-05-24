WATERLOO — The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce will host New York State Sen. Tom O’Mara and Assemblymen Phil Palmesano and Jeff Gallahan for its annual legislative luncheon Friday at the Seneca Falls Country Club.
Admission to the event, which runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 pm, is available to the general public through reserved seating only. Tickets are $25 a person.
“As the leading voice for business in our region, the Seneca County Chamber is pleased to help connect our stakeholders with important policy makers,” said Jeff Shipley, president and CEO of the Seneca County Chamber. “This forum will give the Chamber community an opportunity to interact with state leaders and provide critical feedback on how legislative initiatives impact their businesses.”
Shipley noted that several programs included in the recent state budget have the potential to significantly impact both Chamber members and the local economy, including the minimum wage increase and several initiatives aimed at controlling climate impacts. In addition to state budget items, Shipley also said that the local wine industry is closely monitoring a legislative proposal known as Extended Producer Responsibility that would shift recycling costs to businesses that sell and distribute products with covered packaging materials. Each topic is expected to be addressed at the forum.
About the legislative panel:
• O’Mara has served in the Senate since 2010 and represents the 58th Senate District serving parts of Tompkins County and all of Chemung, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga and Yates counties. Prior to the start of the 2021 legislative session, O’Mara was appointed as the Ranking Member on the powerful Senate Finance Committee. He also continues to serve as the Ranking Member on the Senate Investigations and Government Operations Committee. In addition, he serves as a member on these committees: Codes; Energy and Telecommunications; Insurance; Judiciary; and Rules. He has also served as one of five state senators on the joint, bipartisan, 10-member Legislative Commission on the Development of Rural Resources, and as a member on the following Senate Task Forces: Heroin and Opioid Addiction; Lyme and Tick-borne Diseases; and Workforce Development.
• Palmesano was first elected to the NYS Assembly in 2010 as representative of the 132nd Assembly District. The district consists of a majority of Steuben County, all of Schuyler and Yates counties, and portions of Chemung and Seneca counties. He was appointed Assistant Minority Leader in 2020 and currently serves on multiple committees in the state Assembly. He serves as the Ranking Minority Member on the Energy Committee. He also serves on the Corporations, Authorities and Commissions, Correction, Insurance, and Ways and Means committees.
• Gallahan was first elected to the New York State Assembly in 2020. His district is comprised of Ontario County and parts of Seneca County. He serves on the following committees: Aging, Local Governments, Racing and Wagering, Tourism, Parks, Arts and Sports Development, Housing and Solid Waste Management.
To reserve a seat for the luncheon, contact the Chamber at info@discoverseneca.com or 315-568-2906.