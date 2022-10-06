WATERLOO — Select EuroCars Inc. was named as a New York state chapter winner, one of 12 nationwide, for the National Independent Dealer Association Quality Dealer Award.
Each year, NIADA, a group of 17,000 members, asks its state associations to Nominate Qualified Members for state awards and to contest for national recognition before presenting the National Quality Dealer Award to one carefully selected dealer.
The National Quality Dealer Award was created in 1976 to recognize the remarkable accomplishments of NIADA’s independent dealers. For over 45 years, National Quality Dealer Award recipients have exemplified their commitment to quality and excellence in the industry as well as outstanding customer service, and giving back to their community to make it a better place for everyone.
The award is presented at NIADA’s Annual Convention & Expo each summer, during the National Quality Dealer Award Dinner, in front of industry leaders and fellow dealers.
Select EuroCars on Routes 5&20 is owned by Joel Osserman.