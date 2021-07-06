SENECA FALLS — The pandemic put a halt to many things in 2020, including the Seneca Falls Heritage and Tourism Center’s planned First Friday program to attract residents and visitors downtown on the first Friday evenings of each month.
That COVID-19 roadblock did not kill the idea entirely, however.
Mary Grace, a member of the Seneca Falls Heritage Area Commission, said former tourism center director Rhonda Destino encouraged that group to take on the First Fridays project for 2021 — and the members agreed. They have been planning and organizing for the past three months, including making in-person visits to area businesses. Their hope is some pent-up desire to socialize and shop will give this year’s attempt at First Fridays a strong start.
Other Finger Lakes communities, including Geneva and Penn Yan, have had success with the concept to bring people downtown on Friday evenings to enjoy themselves and shop, as businesses stay open beyond their usual 5 p.m. closing times.
June was the debut of First Fridays in Seneca Falls and so far 20 establishments have signed on to participate (see box). Because of the July Fourth holiday, this month’s First Friday will be held a week later — from 5-8 p.m. this Friday, July 9.
Others are planned through December, with each evening showcasing a different theme. This coming Friday is Christmas in July in honor of the 75th anniversary of the “It’s A Wonderful Life” movie. The other First Friday dates and themes are:
Aug. 6: Dog Days of Summer
Sept. 3: Come Dance with Me
Oct. 5: Celebrate Our History
Nov. 5: Gratitude
Dec. 3: Home for the Holidays
Sherry Laney, who has owned Sherry’s Bear and Frame Shop at 67 Fall St. for almost 19 years, thinks the First Friday concept is worth trying and hopes as more people become aware of it they will make it a habit to come downtown on those first Friday evenings of the month.
She noted people are often downtown on Friday evenings anyhow picking up takeout food or eating out; if they know businesses are open later they might stop in.
“I was pleased [last month] because I did have a reasonable number of people,” she said. “It certainly made it worth my while.”
The Seneca Falls Heritage and Tourism Center at 89 Fall St. will have current information on participants each Friday; people are encouraged to stop by. This coming First Friday the center will be offering a free Lego activity for children; local vendors selling local products will located on the center’s second floor.
Grace noted that the Seneca Falls Community Band often plays on Friday evenings in People’s Park and will be performing at 7 p.m. Friday, as well. Following the band concert, the Seneca Falls Library is hosting a movie night at 9 p.m., also at the park. “The War With Grandpa” will be shown and popcorn provided.