SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Library has been named Business of the Month for November by the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce.
The library began in 1904 as the Mynderse Library, at 31 Fall St. It later moved to 35 Fall St. and in November 2003, moved again, into a brand new Seneca Falls Library at 47 Cayuga St.
Chamber Membership Development Manager Megan Slater said the library is an association library whose mission is to serve the community’s educational, informational and leisure needs through the provision of literary materials, programs, meeting venues and multi-media services.
The library is involved in outreach programs in local schools and at the Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Waterloo. It also offers story walk programs for exercise of mind and body, valuable training programs, a free summer lunch program, bookmobile and more.
“The Seneca Falls Library offers many kinds of programs for all ages all year long without ever charging patrons,” Slater said. “It is an honor to recognize a business that constantly gives back to our community.”
The library’s upcoming fundraiser is a Cookie Walk and Holiday Bazaar from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7.
The library’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information about the library and its programs, go to http://senecafallslibrary.org or go to its Facebook page.
The Business of the Month program is sponsored by the Hampton Inn in Seneca Falls. For more information about the Chamber, visit www.senecachamber.org or call (315) 568-2906.