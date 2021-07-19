SENECA FALLS — A musician and native of this Seneca County town is spearheading a new website designed to be a music resource for the region.
Janelle Bradshaw wants to make the Finger Lakes a music destination through FLX MUSIC 247. The website https://flxmusic247.com has an up-to-date calendar of live music events at venues throughout the region. Visitors can search by date, venue or vibe. Use the event colors and the color code key to find venues in your area of the Finger Lakes, search by a city or town, or look for a specific venue.
Many artists and venues were impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic. FLX MUSIC 247 is designed to help venues and artists get the word out on upcoming music events quickly and easily. Many venues have reinstated music swiftly following the recent lifting of COVID restrictions, yet some have not had the opportunity to update websites. Artists and some venues often rely on Facebook to advertise concerts, leaving many residents and tourists out of the information loop.
FLX MUSIC 247 launched June 11. Bradshaw said in a press release that full artist biographies will be available soon, including photos and links to social media and music demos. Direct web links to venues are planned, allowing patrons to get information about available food, drinks or special instructions to visit.
Bradshaw said before concert goers leave for any venue, they are encouraged to check the venue webpage to confirm the concert time and get additional information.
Anyone interested in adding live music to the calendar or finding an artist for your upcoming event, fundraiser or party can email Bradshaw at flxmusic247@gmail.com.