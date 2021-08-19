SENECA FALLS — A local resident has opened a new studio at 4 State St. that will offer a variety of services.
Jody Brown’s “Wholly Education” will feature piano lessons, meditation classes, health coaching, Reiki, and women’s retreats titled “Journey to Inner Peace.”
Brown is a Suzuki piano instructor, a Master Reiki practitioner, a medication instructor, and a certified health coach through the Institute for Integrative Nutrition.
Piano lessons are available at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The free, 30-minute meditation sessions begin at 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Reiki and health coaching are available by appointment only.
The next women’s retreat is set for 1-4 p.m. Aug. 29 at the studio. The cost is $75.
For more information, call (315) 882-1450 or email jfb523@gmail.com.