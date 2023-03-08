SENECA FALLS — A problem for several months, a leaky roof has forced the Thrifty Shopper in the Kingdom Plaza to close temporarily.
The situation grew so dire Feb. 24 the store had no choice but to shut its doors that day.
That’s the bad news. The good news is the rubber flat roof is being repaired and the store manager is optimistic the doors of the establishment on Routes 5&20 will open again sometime next week.
Lee Earp, a Seneca County code enforcement officer, said ice and heavy rain from 10 days ago caused the already problematic roof to leak even more. Water seeped into the ceiling tiles in the store and saturated them, causing more dripping and the danger they would come crashing down into the store. Code Enforcement Officer Robert Steele investigated and determined that the store wasn’t safe and was no longer in code compliance, Earp said.
The roof over other parts of the plaza, which includes a Tops Friendly Markets grocery store, the new Mark’s Pizzeria, an Auto Zone, and other tenants, also is undergoing repair. Earp said contractors are working on three large sections but have been hampered by weather.
“They had a contractor — the project was put out to bid and they have a permit — but it’s the middle of the winter, always a tough time to do a repair like this,” he said.
Kingdom Plaza, which was built in 1956, is owned by Seaway Acquisitions of Syracuse. The 15,000-square-foot Thrifty Shopper, formerly an Eckerd’s drug store, is operated by the Syracuse-based Rescue Mission. All of the store’s proceeds go to support the mission’s effort to provide food, shelter and other services to people in need. All of the merchandise in the stores is donated.
There are several other Thrifty Shoppers in the area; most are in Syracuse, although there is one in Auburn on Grant Avenue.
The water situation in the Seneca Falls Thrifty Shopper kept getting worse over the past few months. The northwest corner of the store, where toys and books were for sale, was roped off after the ceiling tiles in that area soaked through and either fell or were removed. Buckets and totes caught the melting snow and rain. Books were relocated; some, which had received water damage, were discarded.
Staff in the store said that repairs were coming, but they didn’t come fast enough for the store to avoid a temporary closure. Many patrons have tried to enter the store recently and found that the popular place for bargain shoppers, collectors and anyone looking for quality used merchandise wasn’t open.
On Monday, a woman who said she came from Skaneateles on her regular monthly thrift route said she was disappointed she couldn’t get in, but was glad the roof was being repaired.
“It is a wonderful place, and the people who work here are so helpful and they know their stuff,” she said, “and the money goes to help people in need. What could be better?”