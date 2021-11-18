MARION — The Board of Directors at Seneca Foods Corp. appointed Kraig Kayser as a new member.
Kayser will fill a vacancy resulting from the passing of the company’s founder and chairman, Arthur Wolcott.
As a result of Kayser’s appointment, the size of the board will remain unchanged at nine members, and his term will expire in 2023.
The board also appointed Kayser as non-executive chairman of the board.
Kayser is the former president and CEO of the company, serving in that role from 1993 until his retirement from the position in 2020.
From 1991-93, he was the company’s chief financial officer.
Kayser served as a member of the company’s board, beginning in 1985 up until to his retirement from the board in 2020.
He is currently serving on the board of trustees of Cornell University.
Kayser received a bachelor’s degree from Hamilton College and a master’s from Cornell University.