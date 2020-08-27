ROCHESTER — Anyone seeking a fresh start, better job or new career direction can look to a Sept. 3 event as a chance to find out more.
The RBA Staffing’s Drive-Thru Job Fair is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day at 150 State St.
Employers from a variety of industry sectors are ready to hire for immediate openings in a wide range of fields. RBA Staffing will have a team on hand to conduct interviews. Prospective employees will remain in their cars.
More than 150 positions are available at all skill levels. A partial list of opportunities can be seen at http://bit.ly/RocJobFair. Applicants may bring a copy of their résumé, or email it in advance to Staffing@RBAStaffing.com.
The job fair is open to the entire community. Face coverings are required.
“Our employer partners need talented workers to join their teams,” RBA Staffing Director of Business Services Ferah Roman said. “Now is the time to take advantage of the wide range of openings we have in various industries, all shifts, and at all skill levels.
“This job fair is a safe way to secure a life-changing new opportunity in uncertain times. There is no RSVP required and no fee to apply. Just show up on Sept. 3 with your best foot forward.”
RBA Staffing is a full-service staffing agency, and a division of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce. For nearly three decades, RBA Staffing has worked with many of the region’s top companies to build talented teams and connect job seekers to career success.
For more information, contact Roman at (585) 256-4611 or Ferah.Roman@RBAStaffing.com.