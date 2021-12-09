WATERLOO — Sessler Companies, a full-service specialty contractor and development firm, hired three people recently.
Daniel Piedramartel of Geneva is a project accountant, Justin Marullo of Auburn a staff accountant and Alex Walsh of Camillus is the new business development and communications director.
Piedramartel, who has a degree in finance from Towson University, has nine years of finance and accounting experience in the construction industry. He will coordinate all finance activities for construction projects for Sessler Wrecking.
Marullo has an undergraduate degree in corporate finance from St. John Fisher College and is pursuing his master of business administration in general management degree. He will be responsible for accounts payable, accounts receivable, monthly reconciliation, financial monitoring, and forecasting across multiple Sessler companies.
“The addition of these two great finance professionals is a direct result of our companies’ continued growth and success in the demolition, environmental services, and property development sectors,” said Jane Shaffer, who co-owns the company with her brothers, Craig and Vern Sessler.
Walsh will be responsible for the development, marketing, external communications and media relations for all Sessler companies.
“The addition of Alex to our team is a compliment to the success of the Sessler companies and the diversification of our services and business portfolio,’’ said Bruce Sherman, director of business development and marketing for the company.
“Alex’s background in marketing, government relations and communication will be a key compliment to the sustained growth of our firm,’’ Sherman added.
Before joining Sessler Companies, Walsh was associate vice president or regulatory affairs for Northeast Dairy Foods Association. Prior to that, he was a public relations account manager for Pinckney Hugo Group, a public information officer for the Onondaga County Department of Transportation and was a legislative aide to retired State Sen. John DeFrancisco of Syracuse.
Established in 1958, Sessler Companies is comprised of Sessler Wrecking, Sessler Environmental Services, Sessler Development, Sessler Equipment and Seneca Lake Resorts.