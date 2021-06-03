WATERLOO — Sessler Wrecking has launched a newly designed website: SesslerWrecking.com.
Major updates to the site include a redesigned interface with interactive elements and easily accessible information; a demolition project profile section showcasing Sessler Wrecking’s work; and a company leadership page highlighting the management team. There is an interactive company history timeline which tells stories of the early days and celebrates major milestones.
Other key updates are a newsroom which promotes Sessler Wrecking’s social media campaign “Wrecking Wednesdays,” as well as a community engagement section to highlight the organizations that serve as Sessler Wrecking partners.
Founded in 1958, Sessler Wrecking is a Women’s Business Enterprises-certified, generational family-owned and -operated demolition firm that has grown through the decades and adapted to evolving technology and demolition techniques.