SENECA FALLS — Higher-than-expected bids means the Seneca Falls school district is going back to voters to authorize spending an additional $3,950,000 on its capital improvement project.
The board met Monday and voted 7-0 to seek voter approval to spend the extra money. Of that $3.9 million, $750,000 would come from a district capital building reserve fund, while the remaining $3.2 million would be borrowed and reimbursed by state aid. District officials say no new taxes would be levied if the proposition passes.
Board members Michael Mirras and Joell Murney-Karsten were absent.
In December 2017 voters approved a $13,950,000 capital project whose centerpiece is the construction of a new transportation facility adjacent to Bracht Field. The approved project also includes several other renovations at schools throughout the district:
Frank Knight school: New air-conditioning units in the main office and library.
Cady Stanton school: A new traffic pattern and parking lot with lights, a sidewalk from the front of school to the gym, restroom renovations, and shades in the cafeteria and gym.
Middle school: Renovating toilets near Baker gym and constructing a secure entry.
Mynderse Academy: Total renovation of the gymnasium, locker rooms and six science classrooms; replacing two hot water tanks; replacing theatrical lighting and auditorium carpets; and constructing a secure entry.
In a letter to district parents and taxpayers, Superintendent Jeramy Clingerman said the bids from 28 contractors across all trades were opened Dec. 19. It soon became clear they were much higher than expected when the project was designed and approved two years ago. Clingerman attributed that to the current construction market, which is experiencing higher materials costs and a lack of available skilled labor.
Other school districts have found themselves in the same situation, he said.
In addition, the district added two items since voters approved the project. Clingerman noted in his letter that following the Parkland school shooting in 2018 the district commissioned a security study, which highly recommended more secure entrances at the middle and high schools. That added $150,000 to the project. In addition, the district would like to construct an outside restroom near the tennis courts for $68,500.
“We were feeling positive about the number of contractors and the quality, but the numbers ended up high and true to what has been happening across the region,” Clingerman said after Monday’s meeting.
Two public forums are planned on the change. The school board approved holding a vote on the new proposition Feb. 25.
According to the district timeline, officials had hoped construction could begin in February. If voters approve the funding increase Feb. 25, the bids could be accepted at a Feb. 27 board meeting.
“It really shouldn’t put us too far behind if approved,” Cilngerman said.
Voter approval of this new proposition would raise the project’s total cost to $17,900,000. Clingerman noted in the district letter that if the completed project runs below $17,900,000 less reserves would be used.
If the proposition fails, the district will have to decide which portions of the project to modify or eliminate.