GENEVA — From everyday hedge clippers to industrial tools, Geneva Tool Sharpening has been a one-stop shop for everyone’s sharpening needs within the region and beyond since 1979.
Like many iconic businesses, GTS, which is locally owned and operated at 15 Gates Ave., started as a solution to a personal problem.
“When I started, I couldn’t get anything sharpened when I was building my house in the ’60s and ’70s,” founder Vince Teague said.
Without a local alternative to take care of his tools, Teague went to Trumansburg to get the first machine GTS would use. From that point on, the sharpening began.
More than 40 years later, GTS is still growing, becoming a limited liability corporation in 2021. Mike Santelli, a GTS partner and Teague’s son-in-law, began full-time just before the Covid-19 pandemic and aided the shop’s expansion. GTS now has a second location in Newark for commercial and industrial sharpening, as well as a portable trailer that was acquired in 2019 for onsite sharpening offered April 1 to Nov. 30.
Open six days a week, GTS encourages customers to reach out with any queries. Problem-solving is what they do, the owners say. Especially in tough times, people should know there is an alternative before throwing out old blades, Santelli explained.
Pickup and onsite sharpening services are other ways GTS ensures customer satisfaction.
Besides customer service, GTS has been praised for its craftsmanship. Trusted by professionals of all kinds, including culinary and hairdressing professionals, customers see anything they bring in with an edge is in good hands.
About two years ago, Santelli received his International Scissors Sharpening Association certificate that demonstrates GTS adheres to the highest standard of sharpening.
In beauty shops, many stylists, groomers and hairdressers are under the impression that their supplies cannot be sharpened by regular sharpeners — and they’re right.
“It’s a special technique. It’s a special machine,” Santelli said. “You really have to know what you’re doing.”
Offering sharpening services to the most delicate of shears and clippers shows GTS’ expertise. For professionals to recognize this, Teague and Santelli have launched a separate entity called Dullabrese, which carries a specialized line of clippers and shears that have a lifetime warranty held by the subsidiary. GTS doesn’t manufacture the Dullabrese clippers, but they fit into the craftsmanship excellence Teague and Santelli embrace.
That kind of commitment to their craft, as well as to the Finger Lakes’ community, has helped to change their business from a word-of-mouth shop to one that is known throughout the region. Excited about the future, GTS looks forward to continuing to grow the business within the community, and possibly beyond.
A reason Santelli is optimistic is because GTS has stayed true to its roots and still strives for excellence with every sharpening, he said.
For more information, visit GTS’ website at genevatoolsharpening.com.