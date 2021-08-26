OVID — Six Eighty Cellars, the newest winery on Cayuga Lake, opened recently at 3050 Swick Road.
Melissa and Dave Pittard of Skaneateles, who own nearby Buttonwood Grove Winery, were seeking to purchase additional vineyard acreage when the former Toro Run Winery went on the market. Attracted by the well-maintained vines and wide array of classic grapes, as well as its proximity to their other facilities, the Pittards seized the opportunity to establish a second brand.
Led by head winemaker Ian Barry, Six Eighty Cellars will focus on innovative winemaking techniques using a variety of clay, stone, concrete and terracotta vessels. Using a combination of ancient techniques and state-of-the-art technology, the resulting small-batch wines highlight the distinctive characteristics of each grape varietal. Uncommon winemaking styles such as wild fermentation, skin fermented white wines and appassimento are being utilized in the production of their wines. Several Pétillant Naturel sparkling wines crafted in the méthode ancestral style are a distinctive focal point for the winemaking team.
Wine tastings are currently being offered in the production facility while the tasting room undergoes renovations. The winery is open Thursday through Sunday for tastings and wine purchases.
Reservations are suggested. Make them at www.sixeightycellars.com.