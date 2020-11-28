Small Brewery Sunday, a holiday for beer lovers to celebrate local breweries on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, returns Nov. 29 — one day after Small Business Saturday is celebrated nationwide.
The latest numbers show more than two-thirds of Americans live within 10 miles of a brewery. In 2019, the craft brewing industry contributed $82.9 billion to the U.S. economy, employed more than 580,000 Americans, and provided charitable contributions worth more than $80 million.
The pandemic and resulting economic crisis have crippled many in the industry. Breweries experienced about a 22% decline in the third quarter of 2020, according to a recent Brewers Association survey.
The survey also reported that approximately two-thirds of at-the-brewery sales during the third quarter of the year occurred outdoors, indicating winter will be the make-it or break-it season as colder temperatures arrive, outdoor service moves indoors, and many small brewers struggle to survive the lasting effects of the pandemic.
“This has been a devastating year for craft brewers,” Bob Pease, president and CEO, Brewers Association, the non-profit trade association dedicated to small brewers and organizers of Small Brewery Sunday, said in a press release. “They’ve faced shutdowns, decreased sales, layoffs, an aluminum can shortage, and our most recent member survey revealed only 78% of small breweries are confident that they’ll still be open at this time next year.
“As shoppers support local independent businesses, what better place than your local craft brewery,” Pease added. “Six-packs, gift cards, or merchandise all make great gifts and every little bit helps. It’s crucial for beer lovers to support their local brewery, taproom, or brewpub throughout these next few critical months and beyond.”
Beer lovers are encouraged to share their Small Brewery Sunday experiences on social media with the hashtags #SmallBrewerySunday and #SeekTheSeal.