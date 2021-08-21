SODUS — The Sodus Chamber of Commerce is seeking suggestions for the 2021 Citizen(s) of the Year, as well as suggestions for the Milestone Award. Anyone may submit a recommendation and only one submission is needed. The candidate need not be a Chamber member and may be from a group, business, church, school, social, or civic organization, or a private individual, but must live in the Township of Sodus. Suggestions must be submitted in writing, signed, and a phone number included so they can reach you if they have any questions.
Suggestions for the Milestone Award are also encouraged.
This award is for a local business or organization that is celebrating a “milestone” such as age, or that has done something exceptional for our Town.
All suggestions should be mailed to the Sodus Chamber, PO Box 187, Sodus. They can also be emailed to the Chamber at chamber14551@yahoo.com and must be received by Sept 1. The Chamber’s Board of Directors will review all received and announce the winner on or about September 10.
A banquet to honor the Sodus Chamber’s Citizen of the Year is planned for October t at The Heights Restaurant, 7030 Bayview Dr., Sodus Point. The public is invited to attend. Social hour will start at 6 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres and cash bar with dinner to follow. Advanced sale tickets (only) are $40.00 per person with the Chamber subsidizing the cost. Buffet will include Prime Rib, Chicken French, and Penne with vodka sauce plus salad and dessert. Advanced sale ticket only may be purchased from Destinations Travel on Main Street, Sodus or by mailing a check to the Chamber at PO Box 187, Sodus; or by contacting Mary Jane Mumby at (315) 483-4067. Deadline for tickets is September 24.
The Sodus Chamber of Commerce will also again be conducting the annual raffle to benefit the scholarship fund that has raised over $25,000 since 2003. The winners for the raffle prizes will be drawn at the annual Citizen of the Year Award Banquet. Individuals or businesses may donate items for the raffle with all proceeds going to the scholarship fund. You may purchase raffle tickets at Destinations Travel along with your dinner tickets. If you prefer to support the scholarship fund with a donation, you may write a check payable to Sodus Chamber of Commerce and send it to PO Box 187 Sodus, NY 14551-9510. Call the Chamber at (315) 576-3818 with any questions.