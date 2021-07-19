GENEVA — To say the Solar Home Factory and its related companies have been busy might be an understatement.
The Geneva company recently put the finishing touches on the first solar modular home in the nation with Lake Tunnel Solar Village.
And it currently is building homes for a solar village near the Geneva Community Center. That project is being overseen by Solar Village Co., which is owned and operated by Tracy Wallace, wife of Ryan Wallace, the chief executive and a partner in the Solar Home Factory.
Now the Solar Home Factory is planning a new 108,800-square-foot manufacturing facility at 33 Forge Avenue, where it has existing headquarters and manufacturing operations.
With it, the company hopes to create up to 100 jobs within five years, targeting low and moderate-income city residents.
The Solar Home Factory is applying for a grant of up to $2 million toward the building’s construction. The facility will be used to build “zero energy modular housing units for the development of sustainable multi-family housing.
It is also seeking up to $2 million from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority to construct a building to “carbon neutral performance standards.”
City Council unanimously approved resolutions in support of the project, which City Manager Sage Gerling said were necessary for the loan applications.
Ryan Wallace could not be reached for comment and additional details on the project.