NEWARK — Brian and Maria Bremer did not consider anywhere other than their hometown when it came to opening a brewery.
“It’s the perfect place to do it,” said Brian. “There are no breweries in Newark. We thought it would be the perfect fit.”
The high school sweethearts, who graduated from Newark in 2013 and married seven years later, are opening Runaway Blue Brewing Co. at 100 S. Main St., in a downtown building where Kelly Services once operated.
“We’re hoping to be open late summer or early fall,” he said.
The foray into the brewing business is not random. Both attended Niagara University, where he studied food and beverage and she tackled event planning.
Brian has worked at Young Lion Brewing Co. on Lakeshore Drive in Canandaigua since they opened more than five years ago. Currently, he is assistant brewmaster.
As for the name, Runaway Blue pays homage to their dog, Coley, a blue heeler mix who loves to run, Maria said.
“Blue heelers are known to love to run,” said Maria, a secretary at Perkins Elementary School in Newark. “They were cattle-herding dogs.”
Renovations are ongoing at the 1,500-square-foot space that will be split between the brewery and tasting room. Seating capacity has not been determined, but the couple plans on having outdoor space as well.
The building’s owner, Don Lasher of Capstone Real Estate, is proposing to build an outdoor beer garden connected to the brewery and hoping to get a slice of the $10 million the village was awarded under the Downtown Revitalization Initiative to help make it happen. The project cost is $214,301; Capstone is seeking $85,720 in DRI funds.
“We’ll have a smaller version (of the beer garden) if we can’t get the DRI (funding),” Brian said.
As for the featured attraction, Brian and Maria said it won’t be a replication of what Young Lion produces.
“We’re going to do our own thing,” said Brian, adding that the brewery will be small enough to experiment with plenty of styles and flavors in small batches — from IPAs to sours to lagers.
They are also getting a combined state license that will make them a farm brewery and microbrewer.
“That allows us to make some crazy IPAs with hops you can’t get here (in New York),” he said. “We’ve been working on some stuff (brews), but we don’t have anything set yet.”
Mayor Jonathan Taylor said Runaway Blue fills a void in Newark.
“A brewery in the village is something our community has been telling us they desired for a long time,” he said. “We have been discussing and actively looking for an investor to open up a brewery and are thrilled the Bremers are going to make it happen.”
Maria said the couple is excited for the brewery’s potential.
“We just look forward to serving the community,” she said.