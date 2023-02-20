CANANDAIGUA — Something fishy is going on in the heart of downtown Canandaigua.
Literally.
It’s nothing nefarious. lt’s called The Salty Dog Shop, a saltwater fish and coral shop. Adam Dulski has operated the store at 145 S. Main St. since 2011.
Inside, you’ll see aquarium tanks lined up along the walls containing colorful little saltwater fish that thrive in coral reefs. The dog part is a side business in the rear that sells high-nutrition, healthy dog food.
“Growing up in the Buffalo area, I always had an aquarium with fish and I loved oceans and the coral reefs,’’ Dulski said.
He was a student at Canisius College in Buffalo when his parents moved to the Naples area. After he graduated, his wife got a job at Monroe Community College, so they were also looking to move this way.
“I drove through downtown Canandaigua and it seemed perfect for my plans to open a saltwater fish store,” he said. “It was available, and after I graduated in 2009 with a finance degree, I kept my dream of running a fish aquarium. It all came together quickly and we live here now.”
Dulski said he and friends were throwing out names for the business when someone came up with “salty dog” to emphasize the saltwater fish and the dog food combination.
“It stuck,” Dulski said, smiling.
His interest in dog nutrition came from his childhood black Lab. He feels he died too early because he was fed unhealthy food.
When Dulski opened, the store was about 60% fish and 40% dog food. Now, it’s 95% fish and 5% dog nutrition.
He gets his saltwater fish from reputable sources, trying to limit any negative impacts on the oceans. He has 50-70 different species in his tanks, the most popular being “clown fish” — they are orange fish with white stripes that get their name from their unusual movements in the water.
Dulski started out buying coral but has been able to grow and expand coral himself to provide habitat for his fish family.
“I also do a lot of educating of people who want to buy these fish on how to take care of them, keep their tanks clean and keep the fish properly fed,” he said. “It takes work and attention to do it right.”
His business partner is Kyle Werder of Canandaigua.
Their smaller fish sell for $70 to $80 each, with a larger one, such as an Atlantic blue tang, selling for up to $500.
“I’ve been here more than 12 years and doing well,”Dulski summarized. “I really enjoy what I do.”