SAVANNAH — With tenacity and some stimulus money, Genie O’Sullivan and Alex Martinez are optimistic their newly-opened F-N-A’s Bait Shop on North Main Street will reel in success.
“I’ve worked since I was 13 years old, babysitting and helping my grandparents and parents with their businesses,” O’Sullivan said. “I’ve had my own business from home, putting labels on mugs. and glassware I make t-shirts and signs. We had this opportunity to take over a friend’s fishing shop. Alex said, ‘Give me a deal.’”
The friend, Frank Steen, owns F-N-A’s Rhythm and Booze bar in Waterloo. A Savannah resident, he also owned a now-shuttered bait business near the bar. Martinez heard that Steen wanted to liquidate and thought a bait shop would work for the building that he and O’Sullivan are renting to own in Savannah. There are three storefronts; the couple had initially hoped to open a restaurant in one of them, until they found out how expensive that prospect was going to be.
But the upstairs apartments in the building are full, which provides the money O’Sullivan and Martinez owe to the building’s owners, Lisa and Ken Bond, each month.
“We thought the fishing business would work there,” O’Sullivan said. “We didn’t have to worry about the rent. And everybody around here fishes. You see people doing it all over. We grew up fishing; we have a little boat. And the closest real bait shop is at the Bay Bridge (in Huron).”
Fishing is a popular pastime in Wayne County, with Sodus Bay and the rest of Lake Ontario attracting thousands of boaters and anglers every year. But people also frequently cast their lines in the many estuaries inland, including Black Creek in Savannah on the way to Clyde on Route 31. In the early spring through to late fall, even in the rain, people are out in folding chairs, their lines in the water, waiting for a bite. The Erie Canal also is heavily fished.
O’Sullivan said the money they and their children got in the most recent stimulus package tipped the scales in favor of casting some hope for the bait shop idea. They used the funds for inventory, which includes everything one might need for fishing, from poles to tackle, worms and minnows, and other items. They get their bait delivered from MyIntire’s Bait Farm in Fair Haven.
“We had people say they shop in Walmart,” O’Sullivan said. “I tell them, why not shop local? We want to see this street come back and succeed. We eventually still want to have the restaurant open. I am using another of the storefronts for my printing business right now, too. We want to bring business to a small town.”
Steen is showing them the ropes for the bait store. He still owns the business, but O’Sullivan and Martinez expect to finalize the transaction soon and take ownership themselves.
Martinez, 29, and O’Sullivan, 28, live in Lyons, where her mother owns InDrain Plumbing and O’Sullivan grew up. On a recent day, O’Sullivan was running the store with her children, Lexi, 4 and Max, 1. Martinez was at his construction job. She said he’s been busy in spite of COVID-19, which was another reason they thought they had a good chance of being profitable. Small businesses they know of are holding their own.
O’Sullivan realizes that Savannah is a tough sell. Besides the new bait shop, Savannah Bank, the post office and the town hall are the only active storefronts on the block-long dead-end N. Main Street. Two restaurants and a bar closed permanently more than a decade ago. Before that, a drug store and a laundromat went out of business.
That’s why they are looking at a number of ways to draw attention to F-N-A’s. They’ve had two chicken barbecues, where they sold out 150 chickens in an hour, and they will do others. The store’s Facebook page, which is updated frequently, gains new likes almost daily and O’Sullivan has developed a strong working relationship with Rivers Crossing Campground and Marina near May’s Point. She said owner Eric Camp reached out to her after seeing her Facebook page and asked if he could send his guests to the store for fishing supplies.
Besides the usual bait and tackle, the store stocks: flashlights, head lamps, floating waterproof pouches, powered rechargeable camping lanterns with USB ports, bird houses, indoor and outdoor carpeting, computer tablets, kids’ bikes, cocktail shakers, sunglasses, candy, calendars and picnic supplies.
“Alex goes to auctions all the time and he’s always looking for things that will work for the store.” O’Sullivan said. “We had 25 kids’ bikes and there are two left.”
The store is open seven days a week, but the hours are not consistent yet. Usually, they are open by 11 a.m., sometimes earlier. They want to stay open past dark, because they know night fishing is a big draw to the local streams and the canal.
“We’re doing this for our kids,” O’Sullivan said. “We want to build something for them. Some people told us to keep the stimulus money in our pockets, but as Alex says, you have to spend money to make money. We think this is a good investment for the future.”
F-N-A’s Bait Shop, 1545 N. Main Street, Savannah, (315) 573-2221, Open seven days a week, but hours vary. FnAs Bait Shop on Facebook.