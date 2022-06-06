GENEVA — Star Cider chose an East Lake Road spot in Canandaigua for its tasting room that opened in 2020, but co-owner and Geneva native Cortni McGregor Stahl said setting up shop in her hometown was something she hoped to do one day.
“Before we even opened the Canandaigua location, we loved Geneva,” Stahl said.
That day has come — and now she is hoping Geneva loves Star Cider, which has opened a second location at 495 Exchange St., next to Twisted Rail Brewing Co. In fact, Star Cider is in the spot where Twisted Rail worked while renovating the former movie theater into its brewery. The space use to house the movie theater’s box office.
Stahl and the other Star Cider owners — her husband Adam Stahl and Nathan Stahl, Adam’s brother — turned to employee Cassie McGhan, who has worked in the beverage industry for a decade, to manage their Geneva spot, which celebrated its grand opening Saturday.
When not at Star Cider, Stahl works at Cornell AgrTech in Geneva, providing beverage-making assistance for those in or looking to get into the industry. The choice of someone to run Star Cider’s new spot was easy, she said.
“Cassie is great,” she said. “She was excited that we were thinking of opening a spot in Geneva. Her excitement for it is amazing.”
McGhan, a Seneca Falls native who has lived in Geneva for two years, has worked at a number of local establishments. You can still find her running trivia night at Hog Wallow Tavern on Castle and Linden streets in Geneva on Tuesdays.
Stahl said the Geneva location came through a conversation with Twisted Rail’s owners, who were looking to rent the space.
“It’s a very different feel (from the Canandaigua location), but the stars aligned,” Stahl said.
McGhan oversaw the renovations which, while already set up for a bar, included some deep cleaning, fresh paint, and installing tap lines.
“I called in some favors from my loved ones,” McGhan said with a smile, noting she worked from morning to night for a week to prepare for the soft opening held May 26. Co-owner Adam Stahl and Canandaigua manager Kevin Lewis also pitched in to get the tasting room opened, she said. McGhan observed that Adam has an infectious level of optimism and energy.
Cortni likes the beverage vibe that is growing in the Exchange Street area.
“There’s such a community feel here,” she said. “It’s so different from our Canandaigua tasting room, which is out in the town. This is right downtown.”
Besides Star Cider and Twisted Rail, Climbing Bines just opened in the former Opus across the street, while Lake Drum Brewing on East Castle is a downtown mainstay.
It was Lake Drum, Stahl noted, that bought Star’s first keg of cider.
“We definitely have a small little brewing business going on here, and it’s all within walking distance,” McGhan said.
When fully operational, Star Cider’s Geneva location will feature eight taps with ciders that run from relatively sweet to dry, along with two or three seasonal varieties that are the hallmark of the company. The Geneva spot also will offer cider slushies, kicked up with vodka from Black Button Distillery in Rochester. At some point, locally brewed beers and cocktails will be added, McGhan noted.
Patrons can purchase Star Cider’s canned ciders in Geneva.
Stahl and McGhan believe the Geneva location will open the doors to a new market for their ciders and apple brandy.
“We’re going to reach a whole different crowd,” McGhan said, including tourists, Hobart and William Smith College students of legal age, and others in the area that may not know much about the cidermaker.
Star Cider also prides itself on using as many local ingredients and vendors as possible, McGhan and Stahl emphasized, from its apples and glassware (Waterloo Container of Seneca Falls), to its fermenting tanks (Vance Metal Fabricators of Geneva).