WATERLOO — Waterloo Container Co. welcomed state Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball and Deputy Commissioner Elizabeth Wolters to its Route 414 facility recently for a tour and discussion on growing the wine, spirits and craft beverage industry in New York.
Ball, who has headed the Department of Agriculture and Markets since 2014, is tasked with promoting agriculture statewide and ensuring the viability and growth of the industry.
“We are beyond grateful for the work that Commissioner Ball has done for all types of farmers in New York state,” said Bill Lutz, president of Waterloo Container. “After meeting with him in Albany earlier this year, it was clear that he is a true advocate for all farmers in New York state. We appreciate his level of commitment to the Finger Lakes region and his promise to involve stakeholders like us into discussions that will positively impact the wine, spirits and craft beverage industry across the state.
“His dedication to farmers, including grape growers, in New York state is admirable. We are glad to be part of this important discussion which also addressed important environmental issues that impact our region.”
Lutz said his company exchanged several ideas with Ball and Wolters and left the meeting with a sense of understanding.
“We plan to continue to work with his department to improve fair competition practices for our industry and entice tourism and push for budget inclusions and allocations to support the industry as a whole,” Lutz said. “As we always try to represent the best interests of the industry we are a part of, we appreciate these discussions, and we believe we were heard.
“As supporters of industry programs at Cornell and Finger Lakes Community College (in enology and viticulture), we know there is a demand for more workers and winemakers in the industry, and we hope the commissioner will continue to work to find new ways to support industry growth for these future workers, including ways to encourage new markets. The goal is to grow with the industry on all fronts, and we think with his help we will be on the right track.”
“We were glad to meet with Waterloo Container today to talk about how we can work together to support this critical industry and our agricultural community that produces the ingredients used to create these outstanding varietals,” Ball said.
Waterloo Container is a family-owned wine and beverage packaging supplier with 40-plus years of experience in the industry.