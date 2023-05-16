SODUS POINT — State and local officials are watching rising Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River water levels closely following prolonged rainfall throughout the Great Lakes over the past few weeks.
According to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration, Lake Ontario’s water level is above 247 feet, and forecasts suggest those levels may continue to rise. The International Joint Commission manages water flows in the system to address flooding throughout the region, her office noted. However, the state said levels have not reached the flood stages seen in 2017 and ’19, when high water caused millions of dollars in damages along the southern shore of Lake Ontario, including Wayne County.
In recent years, the lowest points along the lake began to flood at approximately 248 feet. The historic maximum lake level is 249 feet, the state noted.
According to Hochul, agencies that include the Department of Environmental Conservation and the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services are preparing to assist lakeshore communities with any potential flooding impacts. Sandbags, pumps and other flood mitigation resources are available to local governments if needed, the state said.
“Residents who live and work along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River have faced tremendous challenges in recent years, but by taking proactive measures and coordinating with our local government partners along the lake, we are ensuring our communities impacted by previous flood events have the resources and information they need to mitigate the impacts of potential flooding this year,” Hochul said. “We will continue to work together with our local and federal partners to monitor Lake Ontario water levels and are ready to deploy resources to protect residents and businesses from flooding on the lakeshore.”
George Bastedo, Wayne County’s director of disaster preparedness and emergency management, remains optimistic.
“We are hopeful that it will be a near miss, but have been preparing to respond in the event that the lake rises to flood level,” he said.
Sodus Point Mayor Dave McDowell also expressed hope that flooding can be avoided.
“Every day it does not rain I feel better,” he said. “I just got off a call with the IJC and they indicated a 5% chance of reaching 247.7. I think we could go a little above that and still be OK in the village. The resiliency projects that residents, businesses and the village did are all working well. New York state paid for much of that.”
McDowell is referring to the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, or REDI, which is providing up to $300 million to benefit shoreline communities, improve long-term resiliency, and bolster local economies in the region.
The REDI program includes 134 flood-resiliency projects that the state said are “designed to not only build back damaged or at-risk infrastructure, but to build back with climate resilience in mind.” They include upgrades to storm sewers, raising and improvements to flood degraded roadways and the dredging of key waterways that provide safe harbor and access to local business for recreational boaters.
The state said the 134 REDI-funded local and regional projects are underway, including 33 projects in the design phase, 46 projects in the construction phase and 55 projects completed. Local communities also committed funds to each project.
The village of Sodus Point has, for the most part, completed its projects, which include flood-protection measures along Wickham Boulevard and Greig Street, as well as a beach dune project designed to protect Sodus Point Beach from erosion and shoreline properties. There are shoreline-protection projects underway in Wolcott and Huron in various stages of progress.