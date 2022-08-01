GALEN — Chris Van Fleet and Chuck Youells were bowled over so completely by Don and Norma Lancaster’s Stone 8 Tap House that they bought the place.
With six bowling lanes and a recently renovated cornhole area, game room, bar and restaurant, the facility that has been a staple on Route 31 for decades reopened today (Aug. 1) under new ownership. It had been closed since the spring, when the sale was finalized.
Youells, of North Rose, whose daughter, Shayla, is Van Fleet’s girlfriend, played in a cornhole league with Van Fleet at Stone 8 for the past two years. Van Fleet, of Wolcott, said at first he and Youells were just tossing around the idea of owning the place. But the more they tossed around cornhole bags there, they realized they really wanted to buy the business.
“We weren’t too serious about it at first, but we began to think it was a good idea, something we could have fun with,” Van Fleet said. “We didn’t want it to become a storage place. It worked out for us.”
Youells and Don Lancaster have been friends for years, and Youells knew the history of the facility. Lancaster bought what was then mostly just a bowling center in 1997, sold it in 2004, then bought it back in 2019 after Donselaar’s Sports Bar & Grill Bowling Center had shuttered the business.
Youells also knew the Lancasters never intended to own it forever, merely to save the beloved center and pass it on for someone else to run. So many people from eastern Wayne County, including Van Fleet himself, had celebrated birthdays, weddings, class reunions and other events there that Don and Norma hated to see it deteriorating.
“Word was out that we were interested in selling,” Don Lancaster said. “That was our intention from day one when we bought it back. We were going to renovate it, bring it back, and then we were going to sell it, maybe 3-5 years later because we knew we would be too busy with our regular jobs. It just happened a little sooner.”
Don works a full-time job as a municipal equipment salesman and Norma is the Galen deputy clerk. Their son, Kirk, also works full-time and can’t give enough time to Stone 8 either, Don said.
Van Fleet, 31, is a physical therapist in Wolcott. Youells, 60, is a pipefitter for HMI. Shayla Youells is soon starting a nursing job at Strong Memorial Hospital’s emergency room. But they figure between them and about the five other people they’ve hired, they should be able to keep Stone 8 running successfully. Eventually, Van Fleet said, they will need a more extensive wait staff.
They plan to keep the entertainment center atmosphere that the Lancasters created, but they also expect there will be some more emphasis on the restaurant side and eventually hope to bring back the banquet facility that Donselaar’s ran. The Lancasters are encouraging them to do that, Van Fleet said.
Meanwhile, they will have bowling and cornhole leagues and tournaments, and a game room that they relocated to an addition they put on the building. Skee-ball is a possibility, as is a throwback pinball machine, Van Fleet said.
They will continue to stock the 40-foot bar that Don Lancaster installed that offered 20 different craft beers. And, from time to time, there will be live music; on Aug. 20, Fleet Creek will perform.
They are hoping to have a full dinner menu soon and also be open for lunches. Stone 8’s offerings, however, are pretty extensive already. There are eight different kinds of pizza, boneless and traditional wings, sides, salads, burgers, soups, sandwiches and wraps, in addition to fish and chicken.
There are bowling, gaming and food packages available for parties, according to the menu.
Van Fleet, who remembers his time in the Wolcott Elks Bowling League for kids, said he’s hoping that area high school bowling teams from Clyde-Savannah and North Rose-Wolcott will use Stone 8 for their practices and matches. He said he’s in the process of reaching out to the schools’ athletic directors.
Stone 8 will also have bowling leagues for adults starting in the fall, which is also when the cornhole leagues will begin. Van Fleet noted a tremendous interest in the sport, saying that more people are playing than ever before.
On July 23, Van Fleet and Youells had a soft opening for friends and family to see how everything would go and to “work out the kinks.” He was pleased to discover there really weren’t many.
“We got our feet wet,” he said. “It was not super-busy, but everyone enjoyed themselves.
“We did it because we wanted to give something back to the community,” Don said about why they bought the center a second time. “We drove by, and we saw the weeds growing. We had the means, so we bought it. I just know that if we didn’t, it would still be there deteriorating.”
He said he told Van Fleet and Youells that he will continue with whatever involvement they want him to have. He has helped them with the transition and plans to keep up with the cornhole league. VanFleet and Youells just received their new boards from Empire Cornhole, with Stone 8 Tap House’s logo.
Don Lancaster has high hopes the new owners will roll a strike with the enterprise. He himself has been in the business on and off since he was 20 when in 1986, he bought a bowling alley in Lyons from a lady who was retiring from the business. He was so young, he said, “that I had to wait 20 days until I turned 21 to get my liquor license.”
The Lancasters, who married two years after Don bought the Lyons center, lost it to a fire in 1996. Instead of rebuilding, they looked to an existing bowling center in Norma’s hometown of Clyde, and purchased that instead in 1997. That’s how they ended up owning what would eventually be Stone 8 the first time.