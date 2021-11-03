PALMYRA — A strike at Garlock Sealing Technologies could end Thursday if union members approve a revised contract offer.
Members of the International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers Local 588 went on strike at midnight Monday after voting overwhelmingly Saturday against ratifying a four-year contract offered by the company.
Union leaders announced on the local’s Facebook page that their negotiating committee “is working toward finalizing an agreement,” and that a ratification vote is set to take place at 11 a.m. Thursday at Town Hall.
The union was working under an extension of a collective bargaining agreement approved by the union in December that extended its contract with Garlock until Oct. 31. The extension included the addition of a 2.5% wage hike for semi- and skilled-labor rates and a $500 employee recognition bonus.
The union said Tuesday that the rejected proposal included concessions, such as a freeze to the company pension and a change to the attendance policy.
“On Saturday, Oct. 30, IAM Local 588 (District 65) members from Garlock Sealing Technologies turned down a contract offer and called for a strike,” said IAM District 65 Directing Business Representative Ron Warner. “Members of IAM Local 588 are currently at the negotiating table with Garlock. We are communicating with the company about issues surrounding the workplace and our members. Hopefully, the renewed talks will allow us to agree on how to resolve any problems.”
In turn, Garlock issued a statement Tuesday afternoon expressing hope for a new pact.
“We value our employees and have a long history of working in collaboration with IAM 588,” the company said. “We have been working in good faith to negotiate a collective bargaining agreement covering approximately 300 workers. The company’s offer includes a number of favorable and highly competitive terms, including wage increases and beneficial adjustments to paid time off. We are committed to continuing constructive discussions to ensure an outcome that best positions our employees and Garlock for long-term success.”
A regional union official expressed support for striking Garlock workers, who are picketing company entrances night and day.
“The entire Machinists family stands in solidarity with our members at Garlock,” said IAM Eastern Territory General Vice President Brian Bryant. “The IAM will utilize all of our resources to help them achieve a fair and just contract.”
Garlock is part of Charlotte, N.C.-based EnPro Industries. The company specializes in fluid-sealing technologies.