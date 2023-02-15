Finger Lakes Times
GENEVA — Strong year-over-year growth in both loans and deposits resulted in Lyons Bancorp, Inc., the parent financial holding company for The Lyons National Bank, reporting another year of record earnings for 2022.
Lyons Bancorp earned $17.2 million in 2022, an 11% increase from the $15.5 million reported in 2021. On a per diluted share basis, earnings were $4.86 as compared to $4.62 last year. As a result of the company’s common stock Shareholders’ Rights Offering in the third quarter of 2021, the company had about 250,000 more shares outstanding throughout all of 2022.
“With the pandemic in our rearview mirror, our amazing staff has again hit their running stride,” said Robert Schick, chairman and president of Lyons Bancorp, Inc. “It’s not getting any easier as mounting potential economic and political headwinds are lurking, but never underestimate the persistence of our team.”
At Dec. 31, 2022, Lyons Bancorp had 3.5 million shares outstanding, on a diluted basis. Fifteen million shares are authorized. As of this writing, the last known trade reported was $53.45 per share. Lyons Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly owned company and its common shares are traded on the OTCQX Best Market under the stock symbol LYBC. The bank has 14 locations in the area.