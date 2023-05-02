LYONS — What are the products and services that our community or the world will need in the future? Who is going to create these things? How do great business or product ideas turn into amazing companies?
The second annual Student Business Pitch Competition is an opportunity for students to explore possible answers to those questions and to practice pitching their business plan to potential investors.
Students who are residents of Wayne County or attend a Wayne County high school, and who will be in grades 9-12 next year (school year 2023-24), are eligible. They can use help from teachers, mentors or parents to follow through on the process of business development from conception to video presentation.
“We will provide some resources for students to walk through each step,” says Ariel Camp, economic development specialist from Wayne Economic Development Corp. “This is a great chance to develop a life skill and turn cool ideas into cash.”
Cash prizes will be awarded to the top pitches after independent judging at an event in November.
Applications are not due until October, but interested students should pre-register now so they can be sure to receive preliminary resources to use over the summer and so they have a point of contact if they have questions.
Students must complete a business model canvass, develop revenue projections, and map out a marketing campaign. They will submit a five-minute video explaining their product or business idea using the results of their research.
Cash prizes will be awarded, with a top prize of over $1,000. Students are not expected to actually start a business with the prize money but are encouraged to continue exploring opportunities for young entrepreneurs.
For more information, go to www.WEDCny.com and click on Small Business Kick Start/Student Pitch Program or call 315-946-5919.