ROCHESTER / SENECA FALLS — The Summit Federal Credit Union has kicked off its 2023 School Supply Drive. Donation boxes are located in all 14 branches of The Summit.
Beneficiaries include Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara, and the Southern Tier; PEACE Inc. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Syracuse; Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester; Cortland Central School District; and the Seneca Falls Central School District.
“The rising cost of school supplies creates financial challenges for some families,” said Twanda Christensen, vice president of Marketing and Community Engagement. “Our annual School Supply Drive is another way for us to join with the communities that we serve to support our teachers and students and get them off to a great start for the 2023-2024 school year. All items stay in the regions in which they are donated.”
The Summit School Supply Drive will conclude tomorrow, Aug. 11 to give the credit union time to distribute items to the beneficiaries before the start of the school year. For a full list of supplies needed, visit your nearest branch of the Summit.
Founded in 1941, The Summit Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned, full-service financial cooperative. With over $1.3 billion in assets, The Summit has over 230 employees and provides a full range of affordable financial products and services to over 91,000 active members in Central New York, the Finger Lakes Region, and Western New York. The Summit is dedicated to the rich diversity of the communities that they serve.
For more information, go to summitfcu.org.