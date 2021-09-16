ROMULUS — Swedish Hill Winery has added an associate winemaker to its team.
Joshua Kessler, a Hobart College graduate, holds an master’s degree in winemaking from Cornell University. He has previous winemaking experience at two other Finger Lakes wineries, as well as a harvest in New Zealand.
“We are very excited to have Josh join our already talented winemaking team, and we look forward to the new ideas and enthusiasm he brings to us,” Swedish Hill co-owner David Peterson said. “The Finger Lakes is a great place to be on the winemaking scene right now, and having trained winemakers like Josh coming into our industry is great for the region.”
Swedish Hill has produced three Governor’s Cup wines and won multiple Winery of the Year awards during its 35-year existence.