PENN YAN — The Tourism Advisory Committee is seeking applications for funding, which is made possible through the collection of the Yates County occupancy tax.
The county established a 4% occupancy tax program for the purpose of promoting, developing, and protecting the area’s tourism industry. The money was used to create a grant program to promote or support the development of activities that will increase occupancy in the lodging sector in Yates County.
TAC, which acts as an advisor to the Yates County Legislature, is made up of local tourism professionals and reviews the funding requests from tourism agencies and related groups for the upcoming county fiscal year. The TAC makes a final recommendation of funding to the county Legislature.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. Aug. 20. They are available upon request, online, or at the Yates County Chamber of Commerce at 2375 Route 14A, Penn Yan.
Last year’s funding recipients included the Yates County Chamber of Commerce, Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance, Finger Lakes Wine Country, Keuka Lake Wine Trail, Finger Lakes Museum, and Garces Design.
For more information, or to request a copy of the application, contact the Chamber of Commerce at (315) 536-3111 or tourismadvisorycomm@yatesny.com.
Additionally, applications can be accessed at www.yatesny.com and www.yatescounty.org.