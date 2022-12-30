MACEDON — A Perinton company is moving ahead with a nearly $4.3 million project that will move its operations to the former Ames retail space at West Wayne Plaza on Route 31.
Earlier this month, the Wayne County Industrial Development Agency approved a 10-year tax-abatement package worth $1.4 million for Mastercraft Decorators, the parent company featuring firms specializing in glass, ceramic, stainless steel and plastic screen printing and decorating.
In particular, its Guildline operation does promotional etchings, screenprints and decals on wine and liquor glasses and other drinkware.
The IDA board granted a 10-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes package worth $1.2 million, as well as granting $42,000 in mortgage tax exemptions and $160,000 in sales tax exemptions.
The property, currently assessed at $625,000, will rise to $3.9 million in assessed value once renovations are complete.
The Ames space has been vacant for 20 years following the retailer’s demise.
The approval came following a public hearing held at the Macedon Town Hall earlier in the month, where the comments were all positive, said Katie Bronson, the county’s deputy director of economic development.
John Regis, the company’s president, told the IDA at its meeting Dec. 14 that it was time the growing company consolidate operations, noting it has warehouses in three locations, along with its headquarters off Route 31F near Fairport.
He said building a new facility would cost $8 million to $10 million, compared to renovating the former department store, which needs a new roof, along with the vacant movie theater next to the former Ames.
“It just makes sense for us,” he said, noting plaza ownership will generate some $100,000 of rental income each year for the company.
“We have no plans of uprooting anybody or increasing rents,” Regis told IDA board members.
There is only one storefront vacancy in the plaza, and that will be filled shortly, he said.
Regis plans on adding solar panels to the 57,000-square-foot section to be used by Mastercraft, with the ultimate goal of taking the entire plaza off the electric grid. He also wants to add fast-charging stations for electric vehicles at some point, he added.
The company employs 43 and plans to add 20 more positions over three years.