BENTON — Technology is now part of the tastings at Fox Run Vineyards.
Fox Run Vineyards said in a press release it is the first winery in the nation to use interactive tasting menus backed to create “a truly personalized wine tasting.” The Yates County winery said it is using beverage-analysis technology created by VineSleuth. The user-friendly interface helps guests create their wine flights based on their likes.
Fox Run said the technology made its tasting room debut Sept. 12.
“Fox Run is focused on making wine approachable, so using technology that allows customers to dial in their specific preferences really made sense to us,” said Scott Osborn, president and co-owner of Fox Run. “Customers seem more confident and engaged in conversations about wine. It often encourages consumers to try a wine they would otherwise pass up. And, it empowers them to make the best purchasing decisions for themselves.”
Fox Run said VineSleuth’s technology “breaks down wine tasting terminology in plain language, enabling anyone to indicate just what they are looking for in a wine.”
Guests use an iPad at the tasting bar, where they can select the basic wine characteristics — including body, sweetness, oak or finish — on an interactive sliding scale. VineSleuth pares the list of choices, instantly creating a personally curated list of Fox Run wines for guests to sample.
Next, said Fox Run, a tasting room host will “guide guests through an exploration of the wines selected, helping guests identify their favorites.”
The winery said studies indicate people can be overwhelmed by too many choices.
“Guiding shoppers by narrowing in on best choices for them can be a positive thing,” said Fox Run, explaining it helps provide guests with the best choices — and much quicker.
“I developed VineSleuth’s flavor data and preference technology to help everyone find the wines they like more quickly and easily,” said Amy Gross, VineSleuth founder and CEO. “By basing our results in rock-solid, unbiased data from our tasting team, the results we share with each guest are truly personal and incredibly accurate.”
This “predictive technology,” as it’s called, was created with local help, said Fox Run.
The winery said VineSleuth recruited Anna Katharine Mansfield of Cornell University’s Enology Department in Geneva, winemakers, including Peter Bell of Fox Run, and an applied mathematician to develop a unique and patented wine-analysis method focusing on flavor attributes.
“I have known Amy for five or six years, ever since she started up her company,” Osborn said. “She came here because of Cornell and their sensory scientists. Also, she knew there were some great winemakers back here she thought could help her out. After she met Peter Bell, our winemaker, I was introduced to her.”
“This enables VineSleuth to create an accurate, precise and unbiased profile of every wine in its database,” said Fox Run. “VineSleuth does not rely on lab analysis, winery tech sheets, crowd-sourced reviews or traditional critics reviews for any of its data.”
Fox Run said the VineSleuth team “analyzed the wines offered in the tasting room and used that data in building an interactive, Fox Run-branded iPad menu that tasting room guests use to determine their top choices quickly and easily.”
The winery said the technology also helps Fox Run engage their customers in conversations about wine, winemaking and taste. Fox Run said at some point users will be able to create accounts that will allow VineSleuth’s predictive analytics to create wine suggestions for them based on specific wines they favor.
Osborn does not know if this technology will become an industry trend.
“We are testing this very new and radical idea,” he said. “At this point we are doing actual testing with the customer and learning what the software can do and what it can’t do.
“When Amy came to us, we thought this was so exciting and a game changer it that it could offer the person who knows a little bit about what they like an opportunity to express it on the computer and then it puts out the wines they probably will like. Therefore we won’t give them something they won’t like.”
He said it’s “still too early in our testing” to determine its success.
The winery said VineSleuth’s technology works for beer as well, and the goal is to move into spirits, coffee, tea and recipe development.