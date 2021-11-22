Thanksgiving dinner to take a bigger bite out of wallets this year

With inflation rising and supply chain challenges continuing, it’s no surprise Thanksgiving dinner likely will cost more this year.
The American Farm Bureau’s 36th annual survey, released late last week, estimates that the average cost of a traditional Thanksgiving feast for 10 will run $53.51, up 14% from last year’s $46.90 price tag. The shopping list used for this informal survey includes turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls, peas, cranberries, a vegetable tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, coffee and milk.
The organization’s senior economist, Veronica Nigh, pointed to not only supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressure, but difficulty in predicting demand during the pandemic and high global demand for food, especially meat.
“The trend of consumers cooking and eating at home more often due to the pandemic led to increased supermarket demand and higher retail food prices in 2020 and 2021, compared to pre-pandemic prices in 2019,” Nigh said in a press release.
If you’re a vegetarian and skip the turkey, the increase is 6.6%. And, if you wait (Thanksgiving may be one time when it’s advisable NOT to be an early bird), you may save a few pennies. According to the American Farm Bureau, the average per-pound feature price for whole frozen turkeys was $1.07 the week of Nov. 5-11 and 88 cents the week of Nov. 12-18, down 18% in just one week.
That said, the New York Farm Bureau released its own survey with a sunnier estimate of just under a 2% increase. Their average total price came in at $52.59, a 1.7% increase over 2020 figures.
The New York Farm Bureau said turkey prices are about $1.46 per pound in New York, slightly below the national average of $1.50. It also noted that New York’s average meal cost may be lower than the national average because of the competitive nature of grocery stores in the state and better promotional pricing.
Whether prices are going up just a little or a lot, at least one local grocery store owner said she doesn’t think consumer habits are changing — especially since celebrating with loved ones last Thanksgiving was discouraged because of the pandemic. This year some people are vaccinated and more comfortable sharing a meal with family members and higher prices won’t scuttle the resumption of that important tradition
Sue Cirencione, owner of the Ovid Big M, said both she and her customers have noticed rising prices which she attributes to a variety of reasons — anything from a tight labor market to rising gas prices. Luckily, her store is not experiencing shortages and is well stocked thanks to advance planning and ordering. And although customers are very conscious of price increases — on all things, just not groceries — Cirencione is grateful she has an understanding clientele that doesn’t blame her.
“We have to go by the prices of the wholesaler that we have,” she said, although in the summer she said she’s able to avert some price and supply issues by buying local, especially at the Seneca Produce Auction.
“You can find better prices and it’s local and it’s fresher, but this time of year it’s a touch harder,” she said.
Cirencione noted the Ovid Big M’s parent company has a great program where they grant $2,500 to store owners to pass onto customers. She took advantage of that grant last weekend to reduce prices on items she thought customers might want for their holiday meal, including butter and other baking or Thanksgiving sides staples.
“That was a way we could offset some of the pain,” she said.
Despite a bigger hit to their wallets, Cirencione said she’s not noticing big changes in customer behavior. Celebrating Thanksgiving this year is just too important.
“People are going to have what they always have at Thanksgiving — even if they have to eat ramen noodles the rest of the year — because darn it, it’s been a crappy year,” she said.